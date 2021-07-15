Left Menu

Twenty children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

Updated: 15-07-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 13:07 IST
Twenty children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Twenty children hailing from Puducherry were hospitalised on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.

They were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital at Kadirkamam near here.

Kumar told PTI that details of their age were being collected.

