Left Menu

Covid: 4 new cases in Ladakh, active cases 113

A total of 2,982 sample reports in Ladakh, including 1,281 in Leh and 1,700 in Kargil were found negative, they said, adding no death from Covid was reported on Wednesday.Ladakh has registered 206 coronavirus-related deaths till now with Leh accounting for 148 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil district, they said. The total number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 113, including 84 in Leh and 29 in Kargil district.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 15-07-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 17:18 IST
Covid: 4 new cases in Ladakh, active cases 113
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 20,241, officials said. Four more people -- two each in Leh and Kargil -- were cured and discharged, taking the overall recoveries 19,912, they said.

Two people each from Leh and Kargil districts tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. A total of 2,982 sample reports in Ladakh, including 1,281 in Leh and 1,700 in Kargil were found negative, they said, adding no death from Covid was reported on Wednesday.

Ladakh has registered 206 coronavirus-related deaths till now with Leh accounting for 148 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil district, they said. The total number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 113, including 84 in Leh and 29 in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021