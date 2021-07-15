Left Menu

Minister asks people to participate in COVID-19 testing drive

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:03 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday requested those suffering from cold and fever, and those in contact with COVID-19 positive persons to take part in the testing drive.

The two-day drive began today.

The Minister, in a press release, said people with symptoms of the virus should also take part in the drive-in which 3.75 lakh tests are to be conducted.

George said those with respiratory and serious illnesses should be examined as they would be more susceptible to COVID-19.

She said the testing can be done at the existing centers and mobile labs or at the camps set up at select locations where the District Medical Officers have made arrangements.

The Minister further said that for queries, the nearest health workers can be contacted.

Intensive screening is being carried out to identify those who are COVID-positive as soon as possible to reduce the spread of the disease, the release said.

