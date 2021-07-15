Left Menu

WHO panel advises against COVID-19 vaccination proof for travel

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:57 IST
The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee on Thursday maintained its stance that proof of COVID-19 vaccination should not be required for international travel, amid a growing debate into blocking the entry of travelers if they are unvaccinated.

The independent experts said that vaccinations should not be the only condition to permit international travel, given limited global access and inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

