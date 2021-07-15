Spain's COVID-19 infection tally rises by 27,688 cases, 41 deaths

Spain's tally of coronavirus infections rose by 27,688 on Thursday, after a similar increase the previous day, and the 14-day infection rate surpassed 500 per 100,000 people for the first time since mid-February, health ministry data showed. The rate among young people aged 20-29, who have been at the centre of the latest surge in cases as most of them have not yet been vaccinated, hit 1,581 per 100,000.

The death toll rose by 41 to 81,084, although the Health Ministry added most of the new deaths retroactively over several previous days, with just three registered in the past 24 hours. Hospital and intensive care occupancy crept up again, but they remain well below levels seen at the start of the year.

Still, with hospital wards filling up again, doctors in the region of Catalonia, where the infection rate is more than double the national figure, said the healthcare system was under growing pressure, even though mortality is much lower than in earlier waves of the pandemic.

