Britain reports 36,800 new cases of Delta variant in latest week
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 14:14 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Friday said there had been 36,800 new cases of the Delta variant in the week to July 14, compared to 54,268 new cases reported the previous week.
The total number of cases of the variant reported was 253,049, a 17% increase from last week.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement