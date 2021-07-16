Croatian tourism sector urges better implementation of anti-COVID measures

Croatia's tourist industry called on Friday for better implementation of measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 amid concerns about a rise in infections in popular holiday areas along the Adriatic coast. Tourism accounts for some 20% of Croatia's gross domestic product. Despite continued problems linked to the pandemic officials hope this year's tourist season, now approaching its peak period, can bring in some 70% of the revenues seen in 2019.

"The epidemiological measures currently in force in Croatia are good, but their implementation and control of it (the pandemic) are questionable," around a dozen local tourist associations said in a joint statement. The measures nominally in force include wearing face masks in closed spaces and on public transport and a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people without official approval. All participants in such approved gatherings must prove they are vaccinated, have tested negative or have already had COVID-19.

The European Union's Centre for Disease Prevention and Control marked Croatia's Adriatic coast on Thursday as amber areas, not green, meaning the number of infections in the last 14 days has risen above 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. In their statement, the tourist associations warned of negative consequences if the situation deteriorates further and called for tougher penalties against those who fail to implement the existing measures adequately.

"Marking Croatia as a red (epidemiological) zone would mean a dramatic end to the tourist season at the height of summer," they said. In the last seven days Croatia had 18% more infections than a week before. In the last 24 hours there were 139 new infections recorded.

