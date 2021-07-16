Karnataka govt allows reopening academic institutions with conditions

The Karnataka government has permitted the reopening of academic institutions pertaining to the health and medical sector (medical/dental colleges, colleges and institutions related to Ayush, nursing colleges, and other allied health care academic institutions/colleges) if they adhere to strict conditions. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend the colleges.

The colleges and institutions have to follow strict COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines by the concerned department. Violators of COVID guidelines will be liable to face legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). (ANI)

