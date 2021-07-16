Left Menu

Karnataka govt allows reopening academic institutions with conditions

The Karnataka government has permitted the reopening of academic institutions pertaining to the health and medical sector (medical/dental colleges, colleges and institutions related to Ayush, nursing colleges, and other allied health care academic institutions/colleges) if they adhere to strict conditions.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:34 IST
Karnataka govt allows reopening academic institutions with conditions
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has permitted the reopening of academic institutions pertaining to the health and medical sector (medical/dental colleges, colleges and institutions related to Ayush, nursing colleges, and other allied health care academic institutions/colleges) if they adhere to strict conditions. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend the colleges.

The colleges and institutions have to follow strict COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines by the concerned department. Violators of COVID guidelines will be liable to face legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021