C'garh sees 312 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 358 recoveries

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tally reached 9,99,462 on Friday after 312 people tested positive for the infection, while three deaths took the toll to 13,492, a health official said.The number of recoveries stood at 9,82,003 as 69 people were discharged from hospitals and 289 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,967 active cases, he said.Raipur district reported 11 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,499, including 3,136 deaths.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 9,99,462 on Friday after 312 people tested positive for the infection, while three deaths took the toll to 13,492, a health official said.

The number of recoveries stood at 9,82,003 as 69 people were discharged from hospitals and 289 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,967 active cases, he said.

''Raipur district reported 11 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,499, including 3,136 deaths. With 43,562 samples being examined on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,08,47,661. Over 1.09 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Friday, with 89.72 lakh people getting the first jab and 19.36 lakh getting the second one as well,'' he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,99,462, new cases 312, death toll 13,492, recovered 9,82,003, active cases 3,967, tests today 43,562, Total tests 1,08,47,661.

