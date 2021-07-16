France reports over 10,000 new coronavirus cases per day again

France reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases again as the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 led to a jump in new infections. The health ministry reported 10,908 new cases on Friday, taking the total over 5.84 million and the seven-day moving average of new cases to 5,795.

The daily new case tally was last over 10,000 at the end of May.

