Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges PM to enhance vaccine supply to Assam

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the supply of vaccines to Assam which is currently among the ten states with the highest active cases in the country.

In a letter to PM Modi, the Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha said as the state copes with the second wave of COVID-19, the vaccine supply must be enhanced.

''As India continues to fight the pandemic. vaccination must be made the top priority. It is central to mitigating the effects of the pandemic, supply to states remain a significant bottleneck,'' the Kaliabor MP said.

Assam is witnessing a severe shortage in supply of vaccines as ''evident from the chief minister's demand for more vaccines for the state in the recent review meeting held with you along with the chief ministers from other North-eastern states,'' Gogoi pointed out.

The state government had launched an enhanced vaccination drive last month. with a target of administering three lakh vaccines daily for ten days but this was achieved only on two days, with the number of total doses dropping to 13,511 on June 30, he said.

The state health officials have expressed helplessness at the closure of over 80 per cent of operational vaccination centres during the drive due to lack of adequate supply of vaccines, Gogoi claimed.

Meanwhile, 29.1 per cent of Assam's population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of July 12 and 5.69 per cent were fully vaccinated as of July 10.

As many as 85,41,055 people have been vaccinated, of whom 14,69,569 have received both doses so far.

