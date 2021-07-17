Left Menu

Brazil registers 1,456 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 17-07-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 02:56 IST
Brazil registers 1,456 COVID-19 deaths on Friday
Image Credit: ANI
Brazil registered 1,456 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 45,591 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 540,398 coronavirus deaths and 19,308,109 total confirmed cases.

