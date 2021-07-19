Left Menu

Kerala: 2 more confirmed cases of Zika virus, tally rises to 37

Two more persons have been diagnosed with Zika virus, taking the tally of those infected with the mosquito-borne virus in Kerala to 37, state health minister Veena George said on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:56 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two more persons have been diagnosed with Zika virus, taking the tally of those infected with the mosquito-borne virus in Kerala to 37, state health minister Veena George said on Monday. Addressing the press conference, George informed that a 41-year-old woman from Kattaikonam, Thiruvananthapuram and a doctor (31) from Kumarapuram were diagnosed with the virus.

"The virus was confirmed in a test conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. With this, a total of 37 people in the state have been diagnosed with the Ziika virus. There are currently 7 active patients. Everyone's health is satisfactory", Minister said. On July 15, five people in Kerala were diagnosed with the Zika virus, taking the state's case tally to 28. Of the five new cases, two had been reported from Anayara, and one each from Kunnukuzhi, Pattom and East Fort.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have intensified preventive activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

