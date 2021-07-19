New York City will not reinstate mask mandate

Left Menu

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-07-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 23:03 IST
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he does not plan to reinstate a citywide mask mandate even as COVID-19 cases increase, opting instead to focus on vaccinating more residents.

There have been calls for New York City to follow the lead of Los Angeles County, which announced last week that it will require masks be worn indoors amid a sharp increase in virus cases.

But De Blasio insisted vaccinations are a better strategy for the nation's most populous city.

“Masks have value, unquestionably, but masks are not going at the root of the problem. Vaccination is,” the mayor said during an livestreamed press briefing. “So we do not intend a mask mandate. We do intend to double down on vaccination.”

