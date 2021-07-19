Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 41 cr

Aiming to vaccinate all its citizens against the COVID-19, India has administered over 41 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its ongoing inoculation drive so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 23:23 IST
Aiming to vaccinate all its citizens against the COVID-19, India has administered over 41 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its ongoing inoculation drive so far. As per the 7 pm provisional report, 47,77,697 vaccine doses were administered on Monday.

The government report further added that over 12 crore vaccines have been administered in the age group of 18-44. As many as 12,73,70,809 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 50,58,284 have received their second dose. While 22,38,900 vaccine doses were administered their first dose, 1,48,075 vaccine doses were given a second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. (ANI)

