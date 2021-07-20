Left Menu

France has entered fourth wave of the epidemic - govt spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-07-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 00:29 IST
France has entered fourth wave of the epidemic - govt spokesman
  • Country:
  • France

The French government is going ahead with its new plan to fight new COVID-19 infections and relieve pressure that could again submerge hospitals with some tweaks such as reduced fines, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday.

"We have entered the fourth wave of the epidemic," Attal said after a meeting of the French cabinet.

The plan, which notably includes requiring a health pass in a wide array of venues such as restaurants or cinemas and making vaccination mandatory for health workers, accounts for some of the toughest anti-covid measures in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021