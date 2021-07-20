White House official was infected with COVID-19, has mild symptoms -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
A fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID-19 off site and has mild symptoms but was not found to have had close contacts with White House principals or staff, a White House official said on Tuesday.
The official remains off White House grounds pending additional testing for confirmation, the official said.
Advertisement
Also Read: White House: U.S. is closely monitoring OPEC+ talks, is encouraged about agreement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
Advertisement