White House official was infected with COVID-19, has mild symptoms -White House

A fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID-19 off site and has mild symptoms but was not found to have had close contacts with White House principals or staff, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The official remains off White House grounds pending additional testing for confirmation, the official said.

