Guj COVID-19 vaccination: Doses administered touch 3cr mark

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Gujarat crossed the 3-crore mark on Tuesday, with 47 per cent of the state's population above 18 years of age having received the first dose and 14.22 per cent of eligible beneficiaries getting both jabs.

A state government release said the number of doses administered in the state so far stood at 3,01,46,996, adding that the total number of eligible beneficiaries was 4,93,20,903.

Advertisement

''So far, 2,31,30,913 people have been administered the first dose, while 70,16,083 people have been given both doses. About 47 per cent of the population has so far received the first dose, while the percentage of those who have taken both the doses of vaccine comes to 14.22 per cent,'' an official said.

Vaccination is being carried out through 2,732 centres, including 57 private ones, with the daily average of doses administered in the past 15 days hovering around the 3-lakh mark, while the figure was 4,12,499 on Tuesday.

Doses are being administered on all days, except Wednesday and Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)