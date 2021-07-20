Italy reports 10 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 3,558 new cases

Italy reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against seven the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 3,558 from 2,072. Italy has registered 127,884 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.29 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,194 on Tuesday, up from 1,188 a day earlier. There were 11 new admissions to intensive care units against 16 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 165 from a previous 162.

Some 218,705 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 89,089, the health ministry said.

