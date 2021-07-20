Left Menu

Italy reports 10 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 3,558 new cases

Italy reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against seven the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 3,558 from 2,072. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 165 from a previous 162. Some 218,705 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 89,089, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:23 IST
Italy reports 10 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 3,558 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against seven the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 3,558 from 2,072. Italy has registered 127,884 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.29 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,194 on Tuesday, up from 1,188 a day earlier. There were 11 new admissions to intensive care units against 16 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 165 from a previous 162.

Some 218,705 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 89,089, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021