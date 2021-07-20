Four deaths, 68 virus fresh cases in Punjab

Four more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 68 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 5,98,455.

Till now, 16,244 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. Two deaths were reported from Ferozepur and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Muktsar.

The state's total death account also included three deaths, which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin. The number of active cases stood at 899. Ludhiana reported 10 infections, followed by eight each in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, the bulletin said. With 115 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,81,312. A total of 1,17,20,116 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported four cases. The infection tally stood at 61,907, according to the medical bulletin. The count also includes 10 cases, which were not reported earlier, the bulletin said. The toll figure stood at 809.

The number of active cases was 42, as per the bulletin. With 18 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 61,056, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)