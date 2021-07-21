Left Menu

Assam logs 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 25 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:48 IST
Assam logs 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 25 fresh fatalities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,52,425 on Wednesday as 1,547 more people tested positive for the infection, while 25 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,053, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 193, followed by Golaghat (147) and Dibrugarh (107).

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Sonitpur, while Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar registered two deaths each.

The state now has 15,346 active cases, while 5,30,678 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 2,426 during the day.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 96.06 per cent.

As many as 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

The state has so far tested over 1.73 crore samples for COVID-19, including 74,114 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 75.31 lakh people have received the first dose, while 15.95 lakh have been administered both jabs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021