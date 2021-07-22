Left Menu

Rajasthan reports 25 new Covid cases, 1 death

Rajasthan on Thursday recorded 25 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, pushing the tally to 9,53,462 and the death toll to 8,952. Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Jaipur and four from Udaipur, besides other cities. A total of 9,44,150 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 360.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-07-2021 23:38 IST
