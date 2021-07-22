Rajasthan reports 25 new Covid cases, 1 death

Rajasthan on Thursday recorded 25 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, pushing the tally to 9,53,462 and the death toll to 8,952. Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Jaipur and four from Udaipur, besides other cities. A total of 9,44,150 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 360.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)