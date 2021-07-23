The U.S. disease control regulator has not revised its masking guidance that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most public spaces, even as the more infectious Delta variant continues to sweep the United States.

EUROPE * European Union countries have so far donated just a tiny portion of excess vaccines to poor nations, mostly AstraZeneca shots, an EU document shows.

* British supermarkets said some products were in short supply and petrol stations had been forced to close after the official health app told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate following contact with someone with COVID-19. * Greece said all unvaccinated restaurant and tourism workers nationwide must undergo regular COVID-19 tests.

* The fourth wave of infections should hit French hospitals in the second half of August, professor Jean-Francois Delfraissy said. Delfraissy is the head of the scientific council that advises the government on COVID-19 responses. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China rejected a World Health Organization plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, a top health official said. * Vietnam is in talks with the United States on domestic production of mRNA vaccines.

* As Indonesia registered a record 1,449 deaths, the World Health Organization urged the country to implement a stricter and wider lockdown. * South Korea reported another daily record of cases, as it struggles to tame its worst-ever wave of outbreaks.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration released $3 billion in COVID-19 rescue funds aimed at helping localities bolster their economies in the wake of the pandemic.

* Argentina, one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, has ratcheted up pressure on Moscow over delays in the arrival of second doses. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Global pharmaceutical firms should license production of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa rather than just do piecemeal contract deals, an African Union special envoy said. * Israel announced plans to allow only people who are deemed immune to COVID-19 or have recently tested negative to enter some public spaces such as restaurants, gyms and synagogues.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Despite reports of a rare neurological disorder appearing in some people who have received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the benefits of its use outweigh the risks, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. stock markets turned positive on Thursday as investors digested data showing a two-month high in unemployment claims as the country still grapples with the pandemic, while yields on safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries eased.

* The European Central Bank pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to boost sluggish inflation and warned that the rapidly spreading Delta variant poses a risk to the euro zone's recovery. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Juliette Portala; Editing by David Evans and Shounak Dasgupta)

