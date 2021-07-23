Left Menu

Olympics-Organisers grappling with COVID testing kit shortfall - NHK

Olympics organisers are grappling with a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits needed for their daily testing programme, with competitors staying at the athletes' village in Tokyo not tested as scheduled due to the shortfall, broadcaster NHK reported. Athletes who arrived at the village on Monday were not tested as planned, NHK reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Olympics organizers are grappling with a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits needed for their daily testing program, with competitors staying at the athletes' village in Tokyo not tested as scheduled due to the shortfall, broadcaster NHK reported.

Athletes who arrived at the village on Monday were not tested as planned, NHK reported on Friday citing unnamed sources. The broadcaster quoted organizers as saying that more testing kits have since arrived and are being distributed. The organizers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

