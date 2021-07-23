Left Menu

JK reports 63 fresh Covid cases, 1 new death

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-07-2021 20:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 63 fresh coronavirus cases Friday, taking the total number of infected people to 3,20,403, while one new death took the toll to 4,374, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 33 were from the Jammu division and 30 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Pulwama and Reasi were the only two districts in the union territory to record double digit cases at 13 and 10.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,409 in the union territory, while 3,14,620 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 4,374 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

