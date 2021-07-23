Left Menu

Maha: No new COVID-19 case in Parbhani on Friday

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-07-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 21:27 IST
  Country:
  India

Parbhani district in Maharashtra on Friday enjoyed a clean slate as its COVID-19 tally remained unchanged with none of the 994 samples sent for testing returning positive, an official said.

The caseload stands at 51,155, of which 49,786 have recovered, including eight on Friday, and the death toll is 1,285. He said the district, some 195 kilometres from here, has 84 active COVID-19 cases.

