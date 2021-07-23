Turkey's daily coronavirus cases jump to 11,094, highest since May

Left Menu

Turkey's new coronavirus cases climbed above 10,000 for the first time since mid-May on Friday and hit a level of 11,094, according to health ministry data which also showed 60 people died due to COVID-19.

Turkey's new coronavirus cases climbed above 10,000 for the first time since mid-May on Friday and hit a level of 11,094, according to health ministry data which also showed 60 people died due to COVID-19.

"If you want tomorrow to be better than today, comply with the measures. Get vaccinated," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter as he released the data.

Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000. They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May. Most of the last restrictions were lifted this month.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

