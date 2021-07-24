PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61922 61081 809 32 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1435844 1410216 25041 587 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769717 759360 9617 740 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 205017 200571 3497 931 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 320491 314798 4374 1319 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20289 20015 207 67 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 598741 581712 16258 771 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953522 944242 8952 328 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341673 327692 7359 611 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1708152 1684471 22749 932 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1952513 1916914 13241 22358 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2893556 2833276 36352 23905 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3254064 3099469 15969 138124 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10127 9957 49 81 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 120227 117518 1787 922 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2546689 2488775 33889 24025 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 640659 627254 3780 9625 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 1001037 984737 13511 2789 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10609 10560 4 45 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 170416 166052 3126 1238 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824683 814265 10076 342 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 791738 781077 10512 149 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6258079 6029817 131429 93479 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7525 7382 129 14 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 45188 40619 212 4357 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 557437 536597 5114 15726 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 724390 714223 9637 529 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346885 341464 5122 299 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 91460 79744 1465 10251 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 60597 54875 1014 4708 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 31145 23159 135 7851 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 27240 24630 524 1312 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 965715 943069 5445 17148 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 24823 21380 330 2849 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 75608 71103 735 3704 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1522833 1492878 18064 11891 ----------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 31370611 30534952 420514 404039 ------------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,13,32,159 and the death toll at 4,20,016. The ministry said there are 4,08,977 active cases, while 3,05,03,166 people have so far recovered from the infection.

