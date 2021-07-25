Left Menu

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 related deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 14:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported 24,072 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 3,406 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,126,541.

The government coronavirus task force said 779 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 153,874.

Russia has been in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities blame on the more contagious Delta variant, though some officials have suggested in recent days that cases, at least in Moscow, have started to decline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

