French lawmakers approve bill to tackle fourth wave of coronavirus
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-07-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 04:04 IST
- Country:
- France
The French parliament on Monday approved a bill which will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers as well as require a bolstered health pass in a wide array of social venues as France battles with a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.
(Rporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement