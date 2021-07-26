France passes 40 million mark for first doses of COVID-19 jab
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:22 IST
- Country:
- France
Forty million people in France have now received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Tweet on Monday.
Macron said that amounted to nearly 60% of the population, and that 4 million of the vaccinations had been administered in the past two weeks.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- France
- French
Advertisement