MP: All eligible people in Amarkantak get 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

All people eligible for taking the COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak town have received their first jab, following which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the residents for achieving the target of ''100 percent vaccination''. Amarkantak is the place of origin of the holy river Narmada in the Anuppur district of the state.

"The people of Amarkantak have set an example for others by achieving the target of 100 percent vaccination for prevention of the coronavirus infection. The participation of all sections of society is praiseworthy," an official source said quoting Chouhan on Monday.

A total of 4,732 people in Amarkantak were given the first jab, sources said.

In the Amarkantak Nagar panchayat, there are 15 wards and as per the electoral rolls, it has a total of 5,055 voters. Out of them, 4,732 have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, the sources said.

Among the other people, 47 were suffering from various diseases, 245 were out of town and the remaining had died, they said.

According to Anuppur Collector Sonia Meena, the vaccination drive was going on for the age categories of 18-44, 45-59, and 60 and above, and people were wholeheartedly participating in it.

On Saturday, CM Chouhan said all people aged 18 and above have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Khajuraho town, and he had attributed the success to the awareness of citizens of the world-famous tourist destination in the state.

Till Sunday, a total of 2,78,67,459 people were administered vaccines against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, as per official data.

