Vietnam health ministry reports 7,882 coronavirus infections on Monday

Vietnam reported 7,882 coronavirus infections on Monday, up from 7,531 cases on Sunday and just shy of the record of 7,968 sets two days ago, with most cases in epicenter Ho Chi Minh City and its neighboring provinces, the ministry of health said.

The country, which successfully contained the coronavirus throughout 2020, is now experiencing its worst wave so far. It has recorded more than 106,000 infections and at least 524 deaths overall, with a fifth of those cases coming in just the last three days.

