Left Menu

Vietnam health ministry reports 7,882 coronavirus infections on Monday

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:31 IST
Vietnam health ministry reports 7,882 coronavirus infections on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam reported 7,882 coronavirus infections on Monday, up from 7,531 cases on Sunday and just shy of the record of 7,968 sets two days ago, with most cases in epicenter Ho Chi Minh City and its neighboring provinces, the ministry of health said.

The country, which successfully contained the coronavirus throughout 2020, is now experiencing its worst wave so far. It has recorded more than 106,000 infections and at least 524 deaths overall, with a fifth of those cases coming in just the last three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021