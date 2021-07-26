Left Menu

33 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP, no new virus-related death reported

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-three fresh coronavirus cases took the state-wide tally in Uttar Pradesh to 17,08,208, while no new COVID-19 death was registered as the toll remained at 22,750, official data showed on Monday.

Of the 33 fresh cases in the state, five cases were reported from Prayagraj, followed by three from Gautam Buddh Nagar, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 64 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,84,601.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 857, the statement read.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.27 lakh samples were tested in the state, while so far, over 6.42 crore samples across UP have been tested, the statement added.

