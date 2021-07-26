Left Menu

Only 5.35 pc of Punjab population fully vaccinated, Centre needs to ramp up supply of jabs: Health Minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:30 IST
Only 5.35 pc of Punjab population fully vaccinated, Centre needs to ramp up supply of jabs: Health Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Only 5.35 per cent of Punjab's population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu blaming the Centre for not supplying sufficient doses of vaccines.

“Punjab has been receiving less supply of vaccine,” said Sidhu in an official statement here on Monday.

Presently, the figure of people having received both doses of vaccine in Punjab stands at just 5.35 per cent, Sidhu said while adding that he had urged the Centre many times to expedite the vaccine supply so that the state government can safeguard its population by vaccinating them with both doses.

Vaccine supply needs to be ramped up by the central government so that the entire population can be covered, he added.

Sidhu said Punjab has been able to vaccinate 94,79,351 people out of whom 77,16,433 have received the first dose and 17,62,918 have completed their vaccination with both doses.

On the fourth sero survey conducted by the ICMR in four districts of Punjab, the Health Minister said as per the results of the survey, 63.15 per cent of population had COVID antibodies and amongst the healthcare workers 83.25 per cent had antibodies.

Out of these four districts, Ludhiana had the maximum positivity of 71 per cent in the general population.

He said the health department is geared up to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021