India expects about 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian government expects to have around 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a federal government panel on vaccines, told a news conference on Tuesday.

India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry had said earlier in the day.

