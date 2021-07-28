Tokyo sets another virus record days after Olympics begin
- Country:
- Japan
Tokyo has reported 3,177 new coronavirus cases, setting an all-time high and exceeding 3,000 for the first time days after the start of the Olympics.
The new cases Wednesday exceeded the earlier record of 2,848 set the previous day and bring the total for the Japanese capital to 206,745 since the pandemic began early last year.
Tokyo has been under a fourth state of emergency since July 12 ahead of the Olympics, which began last Friday despite widespread public opposition and concern that they could further worsen the outbreak. Experts say Tokyo's surge is being propelled by the new, more contagious delta variant of the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olympics
- Japanese
- the Olympics
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
Olympics-Briton Johnson-Thompson ready for Tokyo after injury return
Tokyo police arrests 4 Olympics workers for cocaine usage
Canada's Bianca Andreescu pulls out of Tokyo Olympics
Kerala sports minister to seek Centre's nod to be official representative in Tokyo Olympics
Olympics-Tokyo governor vows city's medical system is ready for Games