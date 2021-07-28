Left Menu

Foundation sets up critical care beds in govt hospital

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:54 IST
Foundation sets up critical care beds in govt hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • India

Under its Mission 1,000 Beds, the YouWeCan Foundation has set up 120 critical care unit (CCU) beds at the Government Medical College and General Hospital in Nizamabad, Telangana, on Wednesday.

The foundation was established by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The beds were set up with financial support from global IT and professional services company Accenture, a press release said here.

The facility was inaugurated virtually by Yuvraj Singh.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and representatives from Accenture and the hospital were present on the occasion.

Funds from Accenture have also been used by YouWeCan Foundation to provide medical equipment such as BiPAP machines, ICU ventilators, patient monitors, crash carts, and oxygen cylinders to the hospital, the release said.

Yuvraj Singh said, ''We all have suffered tremendously during the second wave of COVID-19, including losing loved ones and struggling to procure oxygen, ICU beds, and other critical care facilities when our family members were fighting for their lives.'' ''Through Mission 1000 Beds, we are setting up COVID-19 critical care facilities at hospitals across the country to increase the existing capacities, he was quoted as saying in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021