Italy reports 15 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 5,696 new cases

Italy reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,696 from 4,522. Italy has registered 128,010 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.33 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,685 on Wednesday, up from 1,611 a day earlier. There were nine new admissions to intensive care units, down from 16 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 183 from a previous 189.

Some 248,472 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 241,890, the health ministry said.

