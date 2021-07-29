Left Menu

Over 47.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs

Over 47.48 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, through all sources and a further 53,05,260 doses are in the pipeline, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Over 47.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs
Over 47.48 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, through all sources, and a further 53,05,260 doses are in the pipeline, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. Of 47,48,77,490 vaccine doses, the total consumption including wastages is 44,74,97,240 doses, as per data available at 8 am today.

Around 2,88,55,050 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination had commenced on June 21. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines.

The government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines for free. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply free of cost 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and union territories.

