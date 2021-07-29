Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca exploring options for COVID-19 vaccine business, exec says

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:08 IST
AstraZeneca is exploring its options for the future of its COVID-19 vaccine business and expects greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are exploring different options," Ruud Dobber, executive vice president and president of BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, told Reuters about the vaccines business.

"Before year-end, we will have more clarity... if you ask me, is the vaccine businesses a sustainable business for AstraZeneca for the next five or 10 years, that big strategic question is under discussion."

