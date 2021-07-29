EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca exploring options for COVID-19 vaccine business, exec says
- Country:
- United Kingdom
AstraZeneca is exploring its options for the future of its COVID-19 vaccine business and expects greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
"We are exploring different options," Ruud Dobber, executive vice president and president of BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, told Reuters about the vaccines business.
"Before year-end, we will have more clarity... if you ask me, is the vaccine businesses a sustainable business for AstraZeneca for the next five or 10 years, that big strategic question is under discussion."
Also Read: Thailand considering limits on AstraZeneca vaccine exports
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca