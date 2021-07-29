Left Menu

Olympics-Two Games-related COVID-19 cases hospitalised - organisers

Two Olympic Games-related people from overseas with COVID-19 have been hospitalised but neither case is serious, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said on Thursday. A third hospitalised person has already been discharged, the spokesperson said. Athletes and other attendees have flooded into Tokyo from around the world and are subject to a testing regime to identity and isolate positive cases.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:48 IST
Tokyo Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
Two Olympic Games-related people from overseas with COVID-19 have been hospitalized but neither case is serious, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said on Thursday.

A third hospitalized person has already been discharged, the spokesperson said. The Games are in their sixth day of competition and run until Aug. 8. Athletes and other attendees have flooded into Tokyo from around the world and are subject to a testing regime to identify and isolate positive cases. The capital city is in a state of emergency with coronavirus infections at a record high.

Organizers declined to provide further details on the cases citing privacy concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

