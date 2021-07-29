Punjab sees 61 fresh coronavirus cases

Punjab on Thursday reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 5,99,005, a government bulletin stated.

Two more COVID-related fatalities took the death toll to 16,290.

The toll includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin. The number of active cases stood at 553.

Patiala reported 16 infections, followed by eight cases in Ludhiana and five in Bathinda.

With 60 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,82,162, the bulletin stated.

A total of 1,20,58,233 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported five new cases on Thursday. The infection tally in the Union territory stood at 61,948, according to the medical bulletin.

The death toll stood at 809 while the number of active cases was 37, the bulletin stated.

The number of recoveries stood at 61,102, it said.

