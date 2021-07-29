5 more infected with Zika virus in Kerala, toll goes up
PTI | Thiruvnanathapuram | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:05 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (PTI): Five more people in Kerala were on Thursday found to have been infected with Zika virus.
With this, the total number down with the virus has gone up to 61 across the State.
Health Minister of the State Veena George, in a statement, said the five were residents of Thiruvananthapuram.
''Tests conducted here and at Alappuzha, 147 km away, indicated that the five have contracted the virus,'' she said.
