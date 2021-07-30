Left Menu

Bicycle riding volunteers deliver medicines in Indonesia's Semarang

Pedalling through the Indonesian city of Semarang, Arrahman Surya Atmaja stops at a pharmacy to pick up some vitamins before hitting the road again to deliver them to a person isolating at home. The 35-year-old is part of a small group of volunteer cyclists running errands for people in the city of 3 million, which along with the rest of the country, has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 06:41 IST
Bicycle riding volunteers deliver medicines in Indonesia's Semarang

Pedalling through the Indonesian city of Semarang, Arrahman Surya Atmaja stops at a pharmacy to pick up some vitamins before hitting the road again to deliver them to a person isolating at home.

The 35-year-old is part of a small group of volunteer cyclists running errands for people in the city of 3 million, which along with the rest of the country, has been hit hard by the pandemic. "I think about how difficult it would be to be in self-isolation or have COVID-19, so hopefully with this, we can help people who are," said Arrahman, who started the service in April.

Indonesia has become Asia's COVID-19 epicentre with record infections and deaths this month. Total infections have surpassed 3.2 million, including almost 87,000 deaths. In Semarang alone, officials have reported around 78,000 cases and more than 5,600 deaths.

Arrahman said delivering medicine or vitamins were the most common requests, which he picks up via Whatsapp or Instagram. Once though, he said, he ended up unknowingly making a delivery to a hospital ICU ward, a situation he tries to avoid.

"I got scared, but my feelings went away when I remembered I only want to help," he said. The cyclists try to ensure deliveries are contactless. Arrahman and the other volunteers often have to lift their bikes over barricades blocking off "red zones" or areas of high infection.

"Maybe because we are helping the community, it will somehow boost our immunity, maybe it's like that," he joked. (Reporting By Budi Purwanto; Editing by Jane Wardell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021