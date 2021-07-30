Olympics-Organisers report 27 new Games-related COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 07:45 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday reported 27 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including three athletes.
The latest daily cases, up from 24 on Thursday, have brought the total Games-linked infections since July 1 to 220.
Advertisement
Also Read: Coronavirus incidents at the Tokyo Olympics
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement