Czech government offers two-day leave to vaccinated state employees

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 30-07-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Czech government approved on Friday offering two days of additional vacation to state employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a way to spur vaccination effort, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

The European Union country of 10.7 million reported 10.19 million doses of vaccines given as of Thursday, with 4.74 million people fully vaccinated.

"The aim is to have maximum vaccination, to protect ourselves against infection from abroad," Babis said. "This is the main task: inoculate, inoculate, inoculate."

