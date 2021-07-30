Mixing Russia's Sputnik V, AstraZeneca shots proves safe in small trial -RDIF
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:47 IST
Trials mixing a first dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine with AstraZeneca's vaccine revealed no serious side effects among volunteers, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.
The trial involved 50 people and began in Azerbaijan in February, RDIF, which is responsible for marketing Sputnik V vaccine abroad, said in the statement.
