Australia PM says need 80% of adult population vaccinated before reopening

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said 80% of the country's adult population would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the country can start reopening its borders to selected countries.

That level of vaccination would lead to an extension of "travel bubbles" with other candidate countries, and those vaccinated would have "special rules" applied to them as they would pose lesser health risk to community, he added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)