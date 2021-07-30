Left Menu

292 children registered on PM CARES for children scheme portal: WCD

Responding to another question, she said 732 district child protection units have been formed and are currently operational, which are being supported under the Child Protection ServiceCPS Scheme.The Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Amendment Bill, 2021, to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, has been passed by the Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:48 IST
292 children registered on PM CARES for children scheme portal: WCD
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 292 children have been registered on the portal under PM CARES for children scheme to support those kids who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Friday.

In response to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said states and union territories have been directed on July 22 to identify children eligible for support under the PM CARES for children scheme and register them on the portal that was launched under this scheme.

As of July 29, about 292 children have been registered on the portal to support children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data shared by Irani in her written response.

As many as 18 states and union territories have not yet furnished the number of such children on the portal and it currently shows zero while states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have registered the highest number of such children at 112 and 85 respectively.

According to information provided by states and union territories, 645 children who have lost their parents to Covid since April 2021 to May 28, Irani said.

The scheme provides support for education and health and will create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age. This corpus will be used to give a monthly financial support/ stipend form 18 years of age, for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education and on reaching the age of 23 years, he or she will get the corpus amount as one lump-sum for personal and professional use.

In a letter issued on July 22, the government had asked states to upload the details of children who lost their parents to COVID-19 within 15 days.

In response to another question, Irani said 87 children living in child care institutions have been affected by COVID-19. Responding to another question, she said 732 district child protection units have been formed and are currently operational, which are being supported under the Child Protection Service(CPS) Scheme.

''The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, has been passed by the Parliament. The amended Act shall empower District Magistrates (DM) with the responsibility of care and protection of vulnerable children and the DM shall supervise the functioning of the District Child Protection Unit,'' Irani said in her response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021